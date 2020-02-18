Seguin police officers discovered two decomposing bodies inside a home following a tip from a neighbor on Monday afternoon, police said.
Authorities released few details, including the identities of the deceased, citing the ongoing investigation. Part of that investigation is determining how long the pair had been dead inside the home in the 2000 block of Friesenhahn, Seguin Police Department Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said.
“They were decomposed pretty badly,” he said.
A man and a woman live in the house where the bodies were found but investigators were unable to say whether the bodies were those of the residents, Wright said. They do not believe a killer is on the loose, he said.
“There’s not any kind of threat to the community,” Wright said.
The neighbor called police to ask for a welfare check after not having seen the residents for some time, he said. About 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers went to the home to check on the residents, Wright said.
“It was just a welfare concern, hadn’t seen them and was wondering about them,” he said.
Police walked around the home, looked inside a window and saw what they believed to be a dead body, the lieutenant said. He said the officers entered the house and found a second person dead inside.
“According to witnesses, two people were living at the residence, a man and woman,” Wright said.
He stopped short of saying the people found inside the home were the residents neighbors said live there.
Seguin Police Department officers have responded to the home before.
Chief Terry Nichols said his officers received a call for a welfare check Dec. 17 at the same address. Police responded to the scene, found that things were fine, took no report and left the area, Nichols said.
“It wasn’t a disturbance,” he said. “It was a check.”
The gruesome discovery Monday is at least the second such occurrence within the past eight months in Seguin.
In July, a separate investigation led Seguin Police Department officers to find a woman’s skeletal remains inside a room in the house she shared with her daughter and granddaughter. Authorities later identified the remains as belonging to Jacqueline Louise Crayton of Seguin and charged her daughter Delissa Crayton with two counts of injury to an elderly individual with intent to do serious bodily or mental injury and injury to a child with intent to do serious bodily or mental injury.
The child was Delissa Crayton’s teen-aged daughter who lived in the home where authorities said Delissa Crayton let Jacqueline Crayton waste away, likely after the elderly woman fell to her bedroom floor.
Delissa Crayton remains held at the Guadalupe County Jail awaiting trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.