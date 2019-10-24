A woman was injured when she was ejected from a vehicle as it rolled over before it burst into flames on Wednesday.
The wreck was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of FM 467 near Olmos.
Officials said the woman was the passenger in a pickup truck that was traveling west on FM 467 when the wreck occurred. The driver reportedly was uninjured, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Trent Harben said.
First responders from New Berlin and Seguin responded to the crash that ended in flames.
Preliminary investigation showed that as the pickup began to navigate a curve, the driver began to lose control and overcorrected, sending the truck into a side-skid, Harben said.
The truck then rolled over, ejecting the female passenger, whose name had not been released, Harben said.
“The driver was able to get out of the vehicle,” he said. The woman was taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital.
Shortly after, the flames consumed the truck, New Berlin Fire Chief Kurt Strey said.
“Luckily, we were able to get here quick enough to extinguish the fire or at least control it so we didn’t wind up with a brush fire as well,” he said. “Seguin did a wonderful job with assisting with that with their engine.”
The wreck is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.