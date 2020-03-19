Texas Lutheran University is preparing to reduce campus staff after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on school closures Thursday.
While the governor did not specify colleges and university’s in the executive order declaring Texas in a state of public health disaster, Texas Lutheran University President Debbie Cottrell said the campus will take proactive measures to stop the spread.
“While the declaration does not specify the closing of colleges and universities, we have decided to prepare a plan for staff employees to remain home or work from home,” she said in a letter to the campus’ faculty and staff. “We want to assure you that faculty and staff compensation will continue as scheduled. Depending on what happens over the next several days and weeks, we will evaluate extending or adjusting our plan for after April 3 and will communicate it as soon as possible.”
The governor signed an executive order that limits group gatherings of 10 or more, closes schools, bars, clubs, restaurant dining rooms and eliminates visitors in nursing homes.
The executive order will go into effect midnight Friday, March 20 and end April 3.
The administration team has already started the groundwork for the course of action, Cottrell said.
“The President’s Cabinet will work over the next few days to determine which TLU staff members will remain at home or work from home while only employees needed for essential on-campus operations will return to campus,” she said. “To give us time to prepare a plan and to ensure the health and safety of our employees, I have determined that Monday, March 23, will be a University-paid holiday. Further information on the new work plans will be provided to all employees via email on Monday afternoon.”
The university plans to continue posting daily updates on its website at tlu.edu/semc , Cottrell said.
“I am grateful for all you are doing at this challenging time and, as always, for your extraordinary spirit and commitment to TLU,” she said. “With you, I look forward to brighter days ahead. Until then, be safe and be well.”
