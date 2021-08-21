As cases of COVID-19 increase in Guadalupe County, so do hospitalizations, putting a strain on the local hospital, officials said.
For about five weeks, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has been one of the hospitals experiencing a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the facility, GRMC Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said. The hospital, as of Wednesday, was caring for 39 COVID patients as well as other patients, she said.
About a week earlier, GRMC healthcare workers were caring for 31 COVID patients.
GRMC’s seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalizations was 33 per day, a 15% increase from the prior week, McCown said. The seven-day moving average for new COVID admissions at the hospital was six per day, she said. About age hospital admissions was four.
About “89% of patients currently hospitalized at GRMC for COVID-19 are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated,” McCown said. “Following CDC guidelines, GRMC considers people who are two weeks out from completion of second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the J&J vaccine to be ‘fully vaccinated.’”
According to statistics the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday, there was an estimated 1,044 active COVID cases in Guadalupe County. The county had seen 238 fatalities related to the virus and an estimated 17,498 recoveries, according to DSHS information.
On Wednesday, GRMC began to receive state help with clinical staffing and continued to increase staffing of additional nurses and respiratory therapists through private agency contracts, McCown said. The hospital also was ready to set up temporary units in “non-traditional” care areas to take on greater numbers of critical care patients if additional staffing needs were met, McCown said.
“This COVID-19 surge of patients is stressing GRMC systems as we work diligently to care for the high volume of critical care patients with limited additional staff,” she said. “Please know that we are here to care for you but that emergency department wait times and routine communications with family may be delayed. We are holding some admitted patients in the ER as they await bed availability and this can impact response time.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott late last week ordered help to counties and hospitals struggling to contain the current surge in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations across the state.
Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Division of Emergency Management will send more medical personnel and open substantially more antibody infusion centers across the state.
“Front-line healthcare workers across our state are working tirelessly to keep Texans healthy and safe,” Abbott said. “The substantial increase of infusion centers will reduce hospitalizations, and the added medical personnel will help treat COVID-19 patients already in hospitals.
“Hospitalizations can all be prevented by Texans getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
He said by Friday, Aug. 20, about 2,700 medical personnel would be stationed across the state to help hospitals care for rising numbers of COVID-19 patients. He expected DSHS to increase the number of health care personnel to 5,500 by the end of the current week, Abbott said.
The state was expected to fund until Sept. 30 payment of the additional out-of-state healthcare workers to help tamp down the current surge of the disease, he said.
Some COVID-19-positive patients at GRMC with mild to moderate symptoms and risk factors are eligible for monoclonal infusions, an effective form of treatment.
“GRMC has been working with our local medical community, Guadalupe County and off-duty paramedics to provide this outpatient service to our high-risk populations,” McCown said. “Infusions are for treatment of active COVID-19 disease and should not be confused with the protective effect of vaccination.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management was primed to have launched regional infusion centers in Beaumont and Odessa by the early part of this week, Abbott said. DSHS reportedly opened antibody infusion centers Friday in Fort Worth and Laredo.
Several others previously had been opened across the state in areas such as Austin, Corpus Christi, Conroe, Harlingen and Lubbock, the governor said.
“These infusion centers, equipped with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies, will treat COVID-19 patients at no cost with therapeutic drugs that prevent their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care,” Abbott said. “These centers also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.”
Patients need a referral from a doctor to receive the treatment.
