Authorities provided more details into the ordeal that unfolded Friday in which deputies fired shots at a man who rammed their patrol car and barricaded himself in a home, hours before surrendering and being arrested without further incident.
Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies’ gun fire did not hit the man, however, he suffered a minor injury when deputies used a less-lethal pepper gun to try to subdue him, according to a statement that was released Monday afternoon. No deputies were injured.
The sheriff placed two deputies who fired their weapons on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation the Texas Rangers and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting, the statement read.
It all started some time during the day Friday when deputies received a report about an assault that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Agua Verde in the Las Brisas subdivision, according to the GCSO’s statement. The alleged assailant in the incident left before deputies arrived and they could not locate him, according to the statement.
Then at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, a Guadalupe County dispatcher received a 9-1-1 call hang up from the same address. The dispatcher called back the number and sent a deputy to check out the home to determine if there actually was an emergency.
Someone told the dispatcher who called back that the suspect from earlier had returned to the residence and was threatening suicide, the sheriff’s statement read. The suspect again left before a responding deputy arrived, officials said in the statement
The deputy, armed with a description of the vehicle the suspect was in, found the vehicle in an alley in the 200 block of Las Brisas Boulevard. Two deputies approached the man and tried to detain him, officials said in the statement.
“Due to the nature of the call and information gathered from the earlier assault call, the deputies conducted a high-risk stop on the actor and requested he exit the vehicle and show his hands,” the statement read. “The actor was non-compliant and refused to exit the vehicle and further resisted their efforts by locking the door to the vehicle so they could not remove him.”
Deputies said the suspect refused deputies’ commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle, so one of the deputies used a pepper gun on the man to little effect. Just as the deputy prepared to deploy the pepper gun a second time, the suspect put the vehicle in gear and began to drive away, according to the statement.
“The actor drove into the direction of both deputies as they attempted to retreat to a safe location away from the moving vehicle,” according to the statement. “Both deputies, fearing for their safety from the driver of the vehicle, then fired several rounds from their duty weapons as the actor drove towards them in a dangerous manner. As the actor fled the location, he went through a privacy fence and then exited striking the deputies’ marked patrol unit due (to) his dangerous and erratic driving.”
Deputies chased the man to the Agua Verde residence, where he went inside and they surrounded the home with the help of additional law enforcers, the statement read. The man eventually came out of the house and deputies arrested him. He had a minor injury to his hand from the pepper gun, the sheriff’s statement read.
They arrested 41-year-old Ryan Stephens, of Seguin. On Monday, according to Guadalupe County Jail online records, Stephens remained held under bonds totaling $30,000 for charges of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/house member impede breath or circulation.
The sheriff’s news release said additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.