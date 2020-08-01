The motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash last week in Guadalupe County just outside of Seguin has been identified as a Seguin man.
Authorities pronounced 66-year-old Jack Towles deceased at the scene of the wreck, said Sgt. Kenny Mata of the Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol. Towles’ next of kin had been notified.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound (on U.S. Highway 90 Alternate) and failed to yield the right of way turning left into a private parking lot,” Mata said Wednesday in a written statement. “The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on (U.S. Highway 90 Alternate) and struck the Jeep Wrangler.”
No one else was injured in the crash, Mata said. It happened about 5:50 p.m. Friday and about 1.5 miles east of Seguin.
At the scecne of the wreck, DPS Trooper Roman Jansky said the Harley “T-boned” the jeep. The other driver — who was traveling with his dog — Mata identified only as a 25-year-old Seguin man.
The wreck remained under investigation Wednesday and troopers would provide no more details, Mata said.
He said DPS wanted to remind drivers to always yield the right of way to oncoming traffic. Also, motorcyclists and people driving other vehicles should adhere to strict safety measures.
“Please share the road and look twice for motorcycles,” Mata’s statement read. “As a safety precaution, wear personal protective gear. Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear to be, and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.”
