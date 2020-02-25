No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a train plowed into the side of the 18-wheeler that got stuck on railroad tracks, officials said.
The crash happened in Cibolo and the tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the rig before the Amtrak train smashed into it, said Officer Matt Schima, Cibolo Police Department’s public information officer and crime prevention officer.
“The 18-wheeler was trying to go over the railroad tracks and got high centered. It got halfway through and he got it to where his front tires and back tires wouldn’t touch or a combination,” Schima said. “It got high centered and stuck. He got out when the train was coming. The train could not stop in time.”
The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of FM 78 and Country Lane, Schima said. The impact caused quite a bit of damage to the tractor-trailer truck, he said.
“With an 18-wheler, between the tractor and the trailer, it goes in between; that’s kind of what happened,” Schima said. “The tractor and the trailer got separated.”
Amtrak’s Train 2, which operates three times a week between Los Angeles and New Orleans, crashed into the truck, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said. His information listed the crash as happening about 20 miles east of San Antonio.
“There were no injuries to our customers or our crew,” Magliari said. “The vehicle, I am told, was unoccupied. Our locomotive leading the train picked up some damage from the collision.”
Train personnel disconnected the locomotive from the rest of the train and a second locomotive pulled the other cars away to finish the trip to New Orleans, he said.
Blue and white signs are located at train track crossings with an emergency number printed on the signs, Magliari said. A person in trouble on the tracks can call the number to have the train stopped, he said.
“I don’t know if this driver did that,” Magliari said. “It appears they did not.”
About every three hours in the United States, a train is delayed after making contact with a person or vehicle on the tracks, typically it’s a freight train, according to information Magliari provided. It takes a train traveling at 55 mph about a mile to stop, that’s approximately the length of 18 football fields, according to the information.
People should use extreme caution and adhere to warning signs and safety features at railroad crossings to avoid injury.
“The safety of our customers, employees and public is our top priority,” Magliari said. “Amtrak has a police department with a national safety mission and a partnership with Operation Lifesaver, a national, non-profit safety railroad education group whose goal is to eliminate deaths and injuries at railroad crossings and along railroad rights of way. With programs in all 50 states and Canada, the organization has trained volunteers who provide free safety talks to community groups, school bus drivers, truck drivers and student drivers to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks and trains.”
