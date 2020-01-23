A traffic stop Tuesday night sent deputies on a foot pursuit in an area neighborhood and landed a Guadalupe County man in jail facing drug charges.
Deputies discovered a little less than a pound of marijuana in a pickup after the driver fled during a traffic stop, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Clint Garza said.
The incident was reported about 8:45 p.m. on State Highway 46 North, between Seguin and New Braunfels.
Deputy Bethany Gipson reportedly stopped a black Nissan near Pieper Road for a traffic violation, Garza said.
The deputy asked the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Daniel Esquivel, to step out of the truck, which he did and then allegedly took off running, Garza said.
“Deputy Gipson pursued Esquivel as he ran across a large field and into the Avery Park Subdivision,” he said.
Gipson had the man’s driver’s license, which indicated he lived in the area, Garza said.
Deputies began searching the neighborhood for the suspect, he said.
“As the deputies approached him, he fled again into the yard of a residence damaging part of the fence,” Garza said. “Deputies caught up to him in the backyard and he was apprehended after a brief struggle without injury.”
A search of the suspect’s truck uncovered the illegal drugs, the lieutenant said.
Deputies took Esquivel to Guadalupe County Jail, where authorities booked him on charges of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention; and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
