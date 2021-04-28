About one and a quarter centuries of history nearly went up in smoke, but valiant firefighter efforts saved much of the old Mosheim house when it caught fire Friday in Seguin.
Most of the fire damage was isolated to the attic space and the roof of the home most recently called the Olivia Mansion, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said. The ceiling suffered damage, which Dreiss believes water created as firefighters streamed tons of water on the building.
“After an initial investigation and witness statements, it appears the cause of the fire was a lightning strike,” Dreiss said adding an official cause or value of loss were not determined Tuesday. “Due to the age of the building, I’m not comfortable trying to give a value on it because I’m not sure. Because it’s a contributing historic structure, there’s a lot that will have to be brought back to period. That increases the cost.”
He believes the 123-year-old house is “most certainly salvageable,” Dreiss said.
Emil and Lenora Mosheim built the house on Austin Street in Seguin on land purchased from a former Texas governor, John Ireland. The four-bedroom, two-bath home was completed in 1898 at a cost of $5,397 paid to contractor John Goodman, said Michael Mosheim, a great grandson to Emil and Lenora, who lives in San Antonio.
The Mosheims filled the house with love and children, but also were visited by grief, Michael said.
“They had 10 children; four boys and six girls,” he said. “Two girls who were toddlers and his oldest son all passed away before their parents. He still had seven children that were alive when he passed away.”
Emil was born July 4, 1853, in Germany and immigrated to the East Coast of the United States in 1881 before moving a short time later to Seguin, Michael said.
Emil in 1883 married Lenora Mary Lowther — of Brazilian decent — in Seguin. Emil was a lawyer and a judge in Seguin and Lenora was a housewife, the great grandson said. He was unsure from where their wealth derived but both his great grandparents were of means, Michael said.
“He had a lot of money. His wife had a lot of money,” Michael said. “They weren’t poor, neither one of them. Even his wife Lenora had all types of different properties around Seguin and he had all types of different properties around the state.
“They had money before he became a lawyer.”
Emil taught himself to practice law, said John T. Davis Jr. of Maryland, a great grandson. Emil and Lenora’s daughter Bertha married a Dr. Hugh Davis in Seguin.
Bertha and Hugh’s son was John T. Davis Sr., Davis Jr.’s father.
The house the Mosheims built was the first in Seguin with indoor electricity and running water. It had other aspects that made it special as well, Davis Jr. said.
“An interesting detail about the home is the small fireplaces that were built to burn coal from the coal mine that Emil Mosheim owned with Joe Dibrell near Eagle Pass,” he said.
The couple’s four youngest children — Elsie, Emily, Joseph and Thomas — were born in what younger members of the family like himself began calling the “old home” on Austin Street, Davis Jr. said.
His grandparents built a home on River Street in Seguin on land Emil gave them, Davis Jr. said. Emil also made provisions for his children who needed them after his death in 1928, Davis Jr. said.
“When I was a child, we would visit my grandmother at the house on River Street and go visit my unmarried aunts Emily and Elsie at what we called the old home at 409 N. Austin,” he said.
“Their father had a provision in his will that any unmarried daughters could live in the home until their death. My father sold the home in the 1980s when they were too old to live there anymore to Roger Weyel the Buick dealer who paved part of the yard for a used car lot.”
The home went through many hands throughout the years. Its two most recent owners ran the house as a bed and breakfast, Michael Mosheim said.
While the old house has a storied past, its history is surrounded in rumors and stories that he felt he needed to clear up once and for all, Michael said.
“There have been things said about the house that aren’t accurate,” he said. “The house never had a jail in the basement. No one died in the basement of the house. Emily never threw money out of a second-story window to people below to pay them.”
It is unclear whether the damage will be repaired at the Mosheim mansion or what the building’s future holds.
