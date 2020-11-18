As COVID-19 continues to spread, Guadalupe County’s hospital reported an increased number of hospitalizations due to the disease.
The number of deaths associated with the novel coronavirus has remained constant in recent weeks but on Tuesday officials reported eight patients hospitalized with it at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. GRMC continued to report a seven-day moving average of fewer than one hospitalization per day, according to a written news statement Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder released Tuesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases the Texas Department of State Health Services reported in the county saw an increase Tuesday, he said.
“We got a pretty good increase in numbers from DSHS [on Monday],” Pinder said earlier in the day Tuesday. “They submitted numbers to us [Monday].”
Guadalupe County had 56 confirmed active cases and 41 probable active cases, according to Pinder’s news release.
Distribution of the confirmed active cases showed four in New Braunfels, 10 in Cibolo, 23 in Seguin, four in Schertz, one in Marion, none in Selma and 14 in the unincorporated areas of the county. For probable active cases, three were in New Braunfels, 15 in Cibolo, seven in Seguin, eight in Schertz, none in Marion or Selma and eight in the county’s unincorporated areas.
Guadalupe County deaths remained at 46. DSHS continued to report 79 Guadalupe County deaths on its website, a discrepancy Pinder has attributed to a lag in reporting from the state.
Of course, the number of recoveries continues to rise. As of Tuesday, 3,994 patients in Guadalupe County had recovered from COVID-19, Pinder reported.
