For an eighth straight week, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has weathered the storm of a COVID-19 surge hospitalizing dozens of people each week and taxing resources.
The hospital was caring for 35 COVID patients as of Thursday and had seen a slight jump in new patients, Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said.
“GRMC has recently seen a minor increase in the number of patients from local areas presenting with active COVID-19 disease requiring hospitalization,” she said.
The seven-day moving average for COVID hospitalization at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on Thursday was 39 per day, McCown said. At the same time, the hospital’s seven-day moving average was five per day for new COVID admissions, she said.
About 95% of patients hospitalized at GRMC for the disease were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, McCown said.
Guadalupe County had recorded 15,749 confirmed cases and 5,495 probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website. It reported that 268 county residents died of the disease.
As of Friday, the state estimated 982 active cases of COVID-19 across Guadalupe County along with 20,001 recoveries.
The county is grouped with others in the area to make up a service region that has some intensive care unit slots available, McCown said Thursday.
“As of today in trauma service region P — which includes Seguin, San Antonio and surrounding counties — there were reports of 71 available ICU hospital beds in the region,” she said.
GRMC staff encourages people in the public to keep practicing prevention measures and getting vaccinated if deemed appropriate by a family doctor, McCown said.
