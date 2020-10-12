Police are looking for a race car, truck and trailer that were reported stolen from a hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.
A 20-year-old Cleburne man said he last saw the vehicles — a 2015 Nissan 350Z, a 2006 Ford F350 and 2016 Max Trailer — secure in the parking lot about 2 a.m. before noticing they were missing about seven hours later, Seguin Police Investigators Lt. Lance Wright said.
“He parked his truck with a car hauler and some sort of race car on it,” Wright said. “He went inside his room and, overnight, it was stolen.”
The man rented a room at a hotel in the 2800 block of Jay Road where he last saw the vehicles and trailer in the parking lot, the lieutenant said. The man discovered the apparent theft about 9 a.m. and called police, Wright said.
Officers began investigating and later in the day discovered a truck stolen out of Lockhart abandoned at a different hotel in the same area, he said. Investigators believe the recovered truck was involved in the theft of the truck, hauler and race car, Wright said.
Investigators were unsure where the Cleburne man was headed with the race car or in what events he planned to participate, the lieutenant said.
“[The report] just says he was here for a local car event,” Wright said.
Police were reviewing surveillance video on Monday as part of the investigation, he said.
The victim reported the truck value at $20,000, the race car at $15,000, and the trailer at $5,000, Wright said. He said the man reportedly had a handgun in the truck and the weapon was valued at $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.