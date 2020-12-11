COVID-19 strikes again.
The city of Seguin has closed it’s facilities, canceled events and stopped taking reservations at city properties, according to a news statement Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia released Friday.
Mayor Donna Dodgen made the decision which goes into effect Wednesday and extends through Feb. 1.
“Public safety and what is best for our community drives my decision,” Dodgen said. “I want us all to be safe and healthy, so please take care of each other and be mindful of personal behaviors.”
Closed are the Seguin Events Complex, which will stop taking reservations for the coliseum and fairground facilities, the release read. Customers will receive full refunds for facility bookings impacted by the decision, it read.
Dodge said she made the decision in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and a surge in the number of active cases of the disease in the county.
Earlier in the week, county officials announced an increase in confirmed active cases of COVID-19 from 175 to 281 in one day. On Tuesday, GRMC reported seven of its 18 COVID-19 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit.
“So, again personal responsibility and remembering that we are a community and depend on each [other] for health and safety at this time is paramount,” Dodgen said. “We can do it … together!”
City officials expect to review case trends in late January to determine if event cancelations can be lifted at that time.
