A standoff inside an apartment complex ended peacefully, after a man wanted on several warrants surrendered to police just after noon Wednesday.
The man police were searching for barricaded himself in his apartment in Oak Hollow Apartments, prompting two nearby schools to enforce its lock out procedures.
The suspect, whose’s identity has not yet been released, was wanted on stalking charges in Seguin, as well as Utah, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
Investigators also wanted to speak to him about an aggravated robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, Nichols said.
“We’ve been looking for this guy for a while,” the chief said. “We tracked him back to an apartment here.”
Investigators were assisted by Guadalupe County SWAT. When officers arrived to arrest the man about 10:30 a.m., the man barricaded himself in his apartment and stayed there until negotiators from the Seguin Police Department and Guadalupe County were able to talk him out.
It took officers about two hours to detain the man, as well as another person who was in the apartment with him.
Seguin Police and Guadalupe County SWAT members surrounded and evacuated the building.
Officers also reached out to the school district to ensure the students stayed safe in case the suspect was able to get past the officers, Nichols said.
“We did communicate with the school district to let them know, in case he ran out the back window and we got into a foot pursuit with him,” he said.
The district initiated lock out procedures on two nearby campuses — Barnes Middle School and Koennecke Elementary.
“At no time were our students or staff any danger,” Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said. “We did it in an overabundance of caution.”
Police continue to investigate.
