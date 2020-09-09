Recent rains on Wednesday put an end to the most recent burn ban in Guadalupe County.
County Judge Kyle Kutscher signed an order Wednesday morning lifting the outdoor burn ban put in place back July 21.
“Whereas due to the considerable amount of rainfall in all or part of the unincorporated area oft he county; and whereas, the Texas Forest Service has determined that drought conditions have significantly reduced,” read the order, “(t)herefore, I hereby order that the burn ban (Order No. 07212020-6E) be lifted in Guadalupe County, effective Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m.”
People should continue to use caution and practice safety measures in line with all state laws regarding burning procedures, Kutscher’s order read.
The order went into effect shortly after expiration of a flash flood warning the National Weather Service issued for the area. Continued rain chances were expected for the rest of Tuesday and to continue through Wednesday night, said Nick Hampshire, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels.
Wednesday’s rain followed some pretty significant showers about a week earlier that gave parts of the county a good soaking, he said. He was unsure how long the current system would stick around but said chances seemed low for extended consecutive rain days.
“Most of the rain chances will be over by (Thursday) night,” he said. “We still have about a 30% chance of rain Friday but we’re not expecting widespread rain chances Friday and Saturday.”
A fairly strong upper level low pressure system pushed into the area earlier in the week bringing with it wet weather, Hampshire said. On Wednesday, he said the system was sitting near the four corners region of the country and providing precipitation extending into Guadalupe County.
“We just got a pretty good lift in the atmosphere out ahead of that low pressure system giving us all this rain,” Hampshire said. “It’s definitely a welcome thing.”
