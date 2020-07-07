For the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, the city of Seguin and the New Braunfels Food Bank are hosting a food distribution day.
A group of volunteers will hand out food from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Seguin Events Center - Coliseum.
The city and hospital are joined by Tyson Foods, which has provided a grant for the mass food distribution, Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said.
“We are planning to provide food for up to 1,000 families in the community,” she said. “Community members are urged to pre-register for the distribution to ensure that lines quickly move the day of the event, which is forecast to be extremely hot with temperatures in the upper 90s. The less time individuals have to wait in their cars, the better.”
Anyone who is struggling to put food on the table can receive food, they only have to register.
“Registration is required to participate,” Sourdellia said. “Vouchers will not be handed out for this distribution.”
Registration deadline is noon Wednesday, July 15. Those who registered will need to show proof of identification at check-in.
“Everyone should seriously consider packing a cooler to keep their food cold while transporting it home,” she said. “Families will receive a two-week supply of food, including a variety of vegetables, dairy and protein.”
To register for food or to volunteer, visit nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse or call 830-401-1360.
