Area first responders are searching the Guadalupe River for a missing swimmer on Wednesday.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old male was last seen swimming downstream from the FM 1117 bridge.
First responders were notified of the missing person about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies, the Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area first responders are searching for the teen, the news release said.
“Aircraft are also en route to assist,” the release said. “An emergency notification has been placed to residents in the area.”
The teen is described as a short stocky built Hispanic male wearing gray swim trunks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or 911.
