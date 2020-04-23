Guadalupe County confirmed one more case of COVID-19 and one more recovery on Thursday.
The newest patient brings the county up to 65 total cases, the news release stated.
“Today’s patients is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested,” it read.
The patient is a city of Seguin resident, according to the city’s public information officer.
As of Thursday, 45 patients have recovered, 20 cases are active with two residents hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the other in another county.
As it stands Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 13, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin eight, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County four, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. Two residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the other in another county.
