The Seguin Police Department is opening an opportunity for residents to peek behind the curtain of the law enforcement career.
The department is calling for participation in the spring session of its Citizens Police Academy. The program offers insight into police work and much more, Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann said.
“Our Citizens Police Academy program is a great way to establish a link between the Seguin Police Department and the community,” he said. “Many of the classes are hands-on, allowing participants to apply what they’re learning.”
The Citizens Police Academy is a free program designed to educate city residents about the local department. It also prepares them to advocate for the Seguin Police Department in the community, the police department said in a news release.
Participants of the academy learn about criminal law, crime scene investigations, special weapons and tactics, and much more during the 10-week course.
The program includes field trips to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Probation Center and the county jail.
The last class of the session includes a trip to the department’s firearms range and training facility where residents get the chance to learn how to safely handle a gun, the statement read.
“Academy participants will also be able to participate in a ride-along program with a Seguin police officer to experience things first hand,” McCann said. “This is just one more way the Seguin Police Department engages with our citizens and strengthens police-community relationships.”
Participants get to hear from the source about police work, and dispel myths learned from television shows, McCann said.
“What we try to get across in the Citizens Police Academy and the points we teach are what we do as law enforcement and why we do it,” he said. “By teaching them the processes and procedures, and most importantly the why behind the procedures, people come into more of an understanding as to why law enforcement does what we do. Knowledge and education are power.”
After graduating from the course, participants are offered the chance to join the Seguin Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Joining the association extends their contact with the department and can deepen participants’ knowledge of police work and assistance spreading the word about the local agency, McCann said.
“It’s not just this 10 weeks,” he said. “If they choose to join the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, they can stay involved with the police department and the community.”
Previous academies signed up about 30 students, but numbers were cut more than in half this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCann said.The department will practice social distancing during sessions in the training room at the police department.
Citizens Police Academy classes for the spring will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays starting April 8. One Saturday is slated for the participants to visit the gun range.
Online applications are available at seguintexas.gov on the police department’s Crime Prevention page or are available at the police department, 350 N. Guadalupe St.
It is open to residents18 or older. Applicants are subject to a background check.
For more information, contact McCann via email at crimeprevention@seguintexas.gov or by phone at 830-401-2378.
