Seguin ISD’s athletic director Travis Bush announced he is leaving as the head of the Matadors and accepted a position at Comal ISD.
Bush was selected to head up the Canyon Cougars football program next fall.
The announcement came Thursday morning from Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez.
Bush joined Seguin ISD in 2016 as the athletic director and head football coach.
“Coach Bush committed five years to the Seguin ISD athletic program, specifically Matador football, while effectively improving the image and quality of the program along the way,” Gutierrez said. “I appreciate the positive impact he has made on students and the Seguin community during his tenure.”
The district is now on the search for a successor, who will continue the work that Bush started with the Matador program, Gutierrez said.
“I am confident that we will attract a solid pool of candidates to serve our student athletes,” he said. “Our new, top-of-the-line facilities, such as Matador Stadium as well as the strength and conditioning amenities in our relatively new Seguin High School, are major draws. Our pay is competitive. And the fact that we have a winning program cannot be ignored.”
