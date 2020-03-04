Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Mark Reyes has won the Republican bid for Constable Pct. 2 over recently-retired Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Deputy Trey Kelly.
The final unofficial election results showed Reyes at 1,509 votes at 53.25% and Kelly with 1,325 votes at 46.75%.
Reyes, a native to Seguin, will fill the shoes of Jimmy Harless, who ran against Sheriff Arnold Zwicke for county sheriff in the primary.
“I would first like to thank the good Lord and my family for helping me out and all my friends and supporters,” Reyes said. “We feel really good, and I’m happy with the results. I’m glad that it was a good clean race between Trey and I, and I thank him for that.”
Reyes said he plans to finish out his work at the sheriff’s office until his transition to the constable’s office in the coming months.
“I plan to stick it out with the sheriff’s office of course during the couple of months that I still have left there, and then in January, I want to get straight to work there at the constables office and continue what Constable Harless left off with and continue to take the office to the next step,” Reyes said.
His accomplishments could not have been made without the help of his supporters, Reyes said.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said. “Thank you for all the overwhelming support of all my supporters. I can’t thank them enough, and I can’t thank everybody who in any way has helped me along the way, whether it be big or small.
“Of course, I can’t thank my family and my brother enough as well.”
Kelly was not available for comment as of press time.
