Police arrested a 20-year-old Seguin man on Saturday suspected of shattering the windows at Starcke Furniture.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said several residents and a social media post led officers to a suspect.
“On Saturday, June 6, multiple citizens contacted the police department providing information they had observed on social media about the broken windows,” he said.
Police were called to the business located in the 300 block of South Austin Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday for several display windows that were shattered.
Through the information investigators received, they identified 20-year-old Derek James Rasser as a suspect, Nichols said.
Rasser was arrested about 8:45 p.m. Saturday without incident, the chief said.
He was booked into Guadalupe County Jail and is facing a charge of criminal mischief between $2,500 to $30,000. He is being held on $25,000 bond.
Nichols applauded the community for their help in identifying a suspect.
“The Seguin Police Department would like to thank the many citizens who stepped up and provided information about the suspects in this senseless crime,” he said. “The Seguin community will not tolerate this type of random violence and destruction of personal property. It is believed this is a random act of violence and not related to any specific protest or demonstration.”
