Seguin ISD’s superintendent has been named one of three finalists to potentially head up a school district in Wisconsin.
In a statement released by the Seguin ISD, Matthew Gutierrez was selected in the search for a superintendent of the the Madison Metropolitan School District.
While he has been named a candidate, Gutierrez said he will continue his duties as head of Seguin ISD.
"I remain committed to the work we are doing in Seguin ISD,” he said. “It is my hope that, should I be named the lone finalist, that I can stay in Seguin this spring for a smooth transition. I look forward to continuing the work outlined in our strategic plan to end the school year strong. As long as I am in Seguin, my focus will continue to be on my role with Seguin ISD.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District released the names of the three finalists on Thursday.
According to the district’s website, Gutierrez is among another superintendent and an assistant professor of education vying for the position, the MMSD site read.
The MMSD community members will get a chance to meet the three candidates when they visit the district at the start of the new year.
“The public is encouraged to get to know these phenomenal candidates when they come to Madison for a ‘Day in the District,’” the site read. “The Board of Education will host public sessions on Jan. 14, 15 and 16 (location TBD) each night to give the MMSD community an opportunity to meet the finalists, ask them questions and provide feedback to assist the Board in making its final decision in February.”
Former MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham announced on May 8 she was resigning her post after the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release on the Madison district’s website announcing her resignation.
In her departure the district named an interim until a superintendent search could be conducted.
The search included a public survey, which garnered more than 1,400 responses. Those responses helped narrow down the potential candidates from 18 to three, MMSD’s website said.
