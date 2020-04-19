Students across the state will continue their education for the remaining school year from home.
During a press conference on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced three new executive orders, one of which addressed closing public and private school districts and universities for the remaining 2019-2020 academic school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms,” a news release stated.
The decision came as part of the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The Texas Education Agency released a statement in support of Abbott’s decision.
“With Governor Greg Abbott’s issuance of a new executive order today, closing schools statewide for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Texas continues to prioritize the health and safety of our state’s millions of public school and private school students, teachers, staff and administrators,” the release read. “While a difficult decision to make, it is the right one for our families and our communities — and the only one that makes sense for Texas at this time.”
The agency said it will continue to work with districts to ensure students have what they need to continue educating and supporting students.
“We remain firmly committed to the health and safety of our students, families and communities,” the release read. “Together, we will get through this. And when the time is right, we will be able to return to our daily routines on school campuses across Texas.”
Information on the TEA’s website gave districts a little guidance that allows staffs to return to campus, but also encouraged faculty to continue teaching remotely.
Educators and staff members that do venture to their campuses are encouraged to do it at staggered times to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks or face coverings.
Also following Abbott’s announcement of campus closures on Friday, the Texas University Scholastic League announced it was suspending all extracurricular activities, competitions and rehearsals for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Educators can continue to instruct students remotely, a statement from the UIL read.
“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes said. “Together, we will get through this, and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez released a statement shortly after the governor’s announcement encouraging students to continue the course they are on.
“Students are encouraged to continue using distance learning opportunities in order to stay current with their classroom lessons,” he wrote. “Students are receiving credit for the work they are completing during this extended closure. Employees at all levels will remain on duty as necessary to serve students and families. Details on end-of-school-year time lines and procedures will be shared with our community in the coming weeks.”
Seguin ISD will continue its meal program and Every Matador Matters Helpline at 830-401-8651 through the closure.
In a letter to parents, Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter said online instruction would continue until May 28 for their students and encouraged parents to create new routines for their children to help them through.
“We know that many parents are struggling to manage child care and schooling at home, along with their own work and/or economic challenges,” she wrote. “Most families have established a routine of time and place for schoolwork, a time and place for exercise and recreation and family. It is important to maintain routines that are comforting to children when the old routines are disrupted.”
She also asked parents to keep the lines of communication open with students and their teachers.
“Although it adds to the workload and stress of the adults in the household, please monitor your child’s work, and be in touch with teachers if you have concerns,” she wrote. “Our teachers stand ready to help. We do not want to see anyone fall behind; especially, we do not want to see high school students fail to earn credits.”
The saddest part is all the seniors will miss this year; however, they’re trying to figure out how to ensure they get their moment of walking the stage, Carter said.
“There’s not going to be a prom or any of the usual banquets for celebrations that happen in the spring, but we will at least get our sweet seniors graduated,” she said. “We’ll be getting together next week and making some kind of a plan on how to at least do graduation. We’ll figure out how to do that as best we can.”
Marion ISD Superintendent Kelly Lindholm said she is disappointed the students will not return to campus this year but is dedicated to ensuring learning continues through remote learning.
“While we recognize this system cannot replace face-to-face classroom instruction with teachers, we believe it allows us to successfully complete the year while we focus on plans to reopen schools in August and re-strategize how to make up for any lost learning in the current year,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances for us to navigate. It has also forced us to create new solutions and helped us to forge new pathways we would have only imagined just a few short weeks ago.”
Southwest Preparatory School Superintendent Christinn Jean said their campuses, including the Seguin Elementary Campus, will continue online instruction and its Community Food Assistance Program.
“Our remote instructional program will continue and will follow the school calendar for both Bexar and Guadalupe counties,” she said. “The Community Food Assistance Program will continue through the remainder of the school year.”
In the governor’s announcement, he also introduced the Strike Force to Open Texas, a team of experts tapped to advise the governor on how to reopen the state safely.
“Texans are battling a colossal challenge — an invisible enemy that has tested our lives and our livelihoods — but overcoming challenges is part of who we are as Texans,” Abbott said. “We have shown that Texas can continue our efforts to contain COVID-19 while also adopting safe standards that will allow us to begin the process of reopening Texas. The Strike Force to Open Texas brings together nationally recognized medical experts with public and private sector leaders to achieve this mission. By coming together, we can get Texans back to work, practice safe standards that will prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we can overcome this pandemic.”
Part of that is the second executive order that establishes temporary ‘Retail-To-Go,” allowing retail businesses the opportunity to keep their stores open.
“Under this model, reopened establishments are required to deliver items to customers’ cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact,” the release stated.
The governor also said state parks could open up again, allowing visitors to get outdoors with “strict guidelines,” the release stated.
The guidelines include “requiring visitors to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, and prohibiting the gathering of groups larger than five.”
