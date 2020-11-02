Four people were hurt and sent to area hospitals Monday afternoon when a car careened from one road into oncoming traffic on another road and smashed head-on into another vehicle.
First responders had to cut one of the victims out of the car after the two-vehicle wreck that was reported about 3:10 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of FM 78 and Short Cut Road.
Two of the victims went by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center while the other two went by ambulance to Seton Hayes Medical Center in Kyle, authorities said.
Three of the injured people were in a Ford Escape and the other man was driving alone in a Nissan Sentra.
“The Ford Escape came from Short Cut Road and goes flying over the [railroad tracks] then came into this guy’s lane of travel [on FM 78]; he’s going toward Seguin,” Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Adam Rimlinger said. “They hit head-on.”
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the wreck, he said.
“Disregarding the stop sign [on Short Cut] is going to be the contributing factor,” Rimlinger said.
McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Bogisch and members of his department happened upon the wreck shortly after it happened as they were heading back to the fire station from putting out a grass fire.
“When we pulled up, we had three victims lying on the ground outside the Ford Escape,” he said. “All were semi-conscious. The driver of the Sentra was trapped inside but was conscious and talking to us complaining about general pain all over.”
Firefighters used extrication tools to cut off the driver’s side door of the Nissan and free the driver, Bogisch said.
Smoke began wafting from under the Nissan’s hood and a firefighter used a fire extinguisher to make sure flames did not hurt anyone, the chief said.
The three males inside the Ford appeared to all be in their 20s, Bogisch said, and he estimated the other driver to be around middle age.
The wreck was a bad one, the chief said.
“When I saw the damage to the two vehicles, I was surprised there was nobody unconscious,” he said.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck, Rimlinger said.
