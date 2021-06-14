The body a missing swimmer was recovered Sunday night, while the search continued for the second.
Divers found 22-year-old Casandra Kendrick’s body under water in the Guadalupe River about 8:44 p.m. after she and a male were reported missing after saving a pair of children from drowning near the FM 1117 bridge, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Kelly Mann said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced Kendrick dead.
The search for the man was halted at 10 p.m. and is expect to resume Monday morning. Investigators are withholding the man’s name at this time, Mann said.
First responders began searching for the two swimmers who disappeared after saving a pair of children caught in the current in the Guadalupe River at the FM 1117 Bridge.
The two people were reported missing just before 5 p.m. Sunday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Javier Luna said.
The man was reportedly with his three children and the woman was with a separate, larger family group, both hanging out on the island in the middle of the river, Luna said.
Relatives told searchers two children got caught up in the current and the man went after them, Luna said.
The woman decided to help and went after him.
The man was able to reach one of the children and pass it off to the woman, who hand it off to another person. He was then able to get to the second child and again, passed it to the woman who got it to safety.
The man began to struggle and the woman went after him, Luna said.
Both went under the water and neither resurfaced, prompting the family to call for help.
Responders from several agencies including local volunteer fire departments, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Seguin Fire Department joined the search.
“We’re hoping they resurfaced downstream and were able to get out of the water safely,” Luna said. “We’ve got teams walking the properties, boats in the water and the DPS helicopter is on its way to help search.”
(1) comment
This is so sad, prayers for the 2 who saved the lives of the children..
And lost their own lives..they are in heaven!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.