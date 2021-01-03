After more than six decades of service, the former Matador Stadium was torn down and replaced with a new facility for Seguin High School.
Parents, students and fans alike ventured out to Matador Stadium to cheer on the home team and check out the new digs the first week of home games starting with the freshman football game on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and then the Friday night home game two days later.
The new stadium replaces the facility that housed the Matador football team for more than 60 years.
Seguin ISD residents approved the construction of a new stadium in the 2018 bond package of $64.7 million. It was originally estimated to cost about $17.3 million, but when district staff selected the contractor, F.A. Nunnelly, the bid came in nearly $5 million less.
The aging facility was long out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
To meet ADA requirements, there is a wider walkway and ADA seating along the front row, an elevator to the press box and easy to maneuver ramps. There is a larger concession stand, a new spirit store and ticket booths.
The new facility also boasts about 125 restrooms between the home and visitors’ sides, a new track, and a new press box.
The Matadors brought home the first win of the season on their first night playing in the new stadium.
