Carol Williams stood in the band stand in Central Park and recalled living through the civil rights era.
From Martin Luther King, Malcom X, Stokley Carmichael, H. Rap Brown and every one in between, she lived through it all, she told the hundred or so people gathered in Central Park for a black lives matter protest Sunday evening.
“We’ve been doing this for many years,” she said. “It has probably gone on in our community and it never stopped because we live it every day. I think that Mr. (George) Floyd, this brought about a new eye-opening for a lot of people.”
Williams, like several others, took the opportunity to share her stories of witnessing racism first hand or experiencing it during the protest.
The group gathered to peacefully protest was in support of African Americans’ rights and sparked by the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
Floyd is the 46-year-old man seen on viral video handcuffed faced down on a Minneapolis street in police custody. That video seen across the globe shows a Minneapolis police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeling for several minutes with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck.
Williams said the work of those seeking a change has just begun.
“The momentum that we have right now is good, it is positive and it can bring about change,” she said. “Now, the momentum is going and I want people to appreciate it. We need to keep it up until change comes about.”
Isaiah Yesuf, co-organizer, said the local protests have given residents a platform from which to speak.
“It’s about all of the people saying what they have to say and what is right,” he said. “It feels good to see my community out here. All colors are coming together out here and protesting for what is right.”
The protests have helped to open a line of communication with the city’s police department, co-organizer Darrian Wilson said.
“It takes a lot for someone to come up and say something, but for us to work with the cops — with all of the stuff that is going on — it is really important to get them involved with us and to show us a lot of respect and that we’re in this together as a community,” he said. “It is really good that we’re actually able to talk to the chief.”
Corina Yesuf, Isaiah’s mother, admitted she was concerned about her son’s involvement in such an event, seeing how others had turned from peaceful to violent.
After a lot of talking and praying, Corina said she was on board with Isaiah’s decision.
“He said, ‘Mom, I have to be heard. I really truly feel this in my heart that I need to speak,’” she recalled. “I told him that if he was going to do this, that was fine, but we were going to pray about it and to remember peaceful. I’m so glad he did it. I’m really proud of him. I’m glad of the outcome.”
Isaiah said this is only the beginning, and they still have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to make a change.
Williams said the change will start with this generation and at the ballot box.
“People fought and died for the right to vote,” she said. “So, everybody needs to vote, that’s your voice. You need to be involved in what’s happening. You need to know what kind of legislation is coming down. You need to be talking to your legislator. Find out what they are doing and if they aren’t doing what you think they need to be doing, then it is your job to make sure they are.”
