Administration at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to avoid some growing pains in the next few days.
As the Guadalupe County Sheriff's communications office is in the process of moving into its new space, the telephone service at the Guadalupe County Sheriff's office could be affected, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff began relocating dispatchers temporarily and it comes with some minor changes, he said.
“During this transition, our dispatchers will be answering calls and dispatching all emergency services from an off-site public safety answering point in Bexar County,” he said. “While 911 will not be affected, there may be difficulty in reaching the sheriff’s office through the non-emergency numbers.”
As a fix, Zwicke acquired a different telephone number for residents and those seeking non-emergency assistance from sheriff’s deputies to call. The alternate number is 210-961-4255 and it will be answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for administrative purposes, he said.
Anyone wishing to report a crime that is not an emergency also should dial the alternate telephone number, Zwicke said.
Need for the alternate number is only expected to last until Monday morning, he said.
“The sheriff’s office expects this relocation to take between three to five days,” Zwicke said. “Please remember while our 911 system is not affected, do not call 911 unless there is a real emergency.”
Updates will be provided on the sheriff’s social media page and website.
