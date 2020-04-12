SUPERIOR, Colorado — A Seguin native is using his small-town values to feed thousands of hospital workers in the Denver area.
Jerad Wayne Shelnutt moved to Superior, Colorado from Seguin nearly 11 years ago with the intent of opening his very own barbecue joint.
Shelnutt’s dream became a reality when he opened the doors to his establishment Wayne’s Smoke Shack, where he and a small staff served hundreds of customers a medley of meats five days a week.
Once word of the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, Shelnutt looked to provide relief to nearly a dozen hospitals in his area.
“Everyone’s been on the edge of ‘hey, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what’s going to happen,’” Shelnutt said. “The most stressed-out people, the most overworked people right now, are all the doctors and nurses, so I came up with a little idea to start feeding [them]. Since we set it up, in the last two weeks alone, we’ve fed over 3,000 hospital workers from Denver to Longmont.”
Since he began, Shelnutt has fed both day and night shift hospital staff a bevy of barbecue staples several times a week, he said.
“What we’ve been donating is our slow-smoked pork shoulder, so we’ve been giving them some pulled pork, and then we do a really awesome brined turkey breast,” he said. “We also tried to provide an array of sides that were vegetarian options, too. So, we have our green chili mac and cheese, a salad and homemade coleslaw as well.”
Proper social distancing is a top priority when feeding the hospitals, Shelnutt said.
“They meet us with carts, and they’re all masked up and gloved up,” he said. “We participate in the same way covering ourselves up, and they just place the carts there, and I load everything on the cart, and they take it inside. One of the large ones we went onsite and served it up in their kitchen. They were able to get us in without being around their staff or patients, and we prepped all the boxes and everything.”
Shelnutt attributes his desire to aid those in need to his Seguin roots, he said.
“That small-town mentality is something that is bred into you. It’s ‘what can you do to help,”’ he said. “So, instead of sitting around and [worrying], I just help others. We’ve been blown away by the response. My goal was to be one of the first people doing this and show people that you can do stuff like this and hopefully inspire others to give back.”
Feeding hungry hospital workers was an easy decision to make, Shelnutt said.
“I truly believe this was the right thing to do,” he said. “I felt like no matter what, I would be able to squeak through and save my business, but to save my business without closing the doors and firing all my employees, I had to pivot. I believe that the goodwill of pulling all this food on really good people in a bad time would come back tenfold in the future.”
Like most restaurants in the country, COVID-19 wrought a financial toll on Shelnutt’s business requiring him to shrink his staff of eight down to two, he said. However, donating his food has enabled Shelnutt to rehire a majority of his staff.
“I still have three guys that I haven’t been able to bring back just yet, but we’re hoping as the program gets enough steam and continues to roll along, that it will continue to bring in money that will keep the business going and then we can hire back all of my employees,” Shellnutt said.
The relief effort was initially funded out of pocket, but as time and need have progressed, so has the necessity for additional financing, Shelnutt said.
Shelnutt plans to achieve this funding through a GoFundMe account he recently created with a goal of $75,000.
So far, the account has raised nearly $20,000.
“I committed to feeding 2,000 people before I raised a dollar, we just paid for it on blind faith. We kind of just aimed high because nobody knows how long this is going to be going on for,” he said. “I wanted to break down what it would cost to not only feed people but to bring back my entire staff. If we were able to raise that kind of money, we would be able to have our full staff, keep the restaurant open and feed thousands of people every week.”
To donate to Shelnutt’s relief effort, visit his GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/wayne039s-smoke-shack-hospital-relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.