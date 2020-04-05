As shoppers continue to empty a local store’s shelves on a daily basis, local first responders are volunteering to help keep them filled.
Members of the Seguin Fire Department and Seguin Police Department are spending time on their days off to give Walmart employees a helping hand.
The Seguin Walmart opens its doors an hour early for local first responders and the officers and firefighters wanted to help them in return, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said.
“They did not ask us,” he said. “We — the Seguin Police Department and the Seguin Fire Department — approached them about this. The back story is they have been great to us during all of this. We wanted to give back.”
The handful of volunteers and their spouses help unload trucks, allowing more of the store’s employees to stock the shelves, Nichols said.
“They have staff to do that, but if we’re doing it for them, they can redistribute their staff to get the product on the floor quicker for our members of the community,” he said. “It is hard work and it is really nice for us to give back.”
Since they began helping, some in the community questioned why first responders volunteer to help a multi-billion-dollar company, Nichols said.
“Bringing it down to the micro level, this is our community and we’re trying to help get product on the shelves so our citizens can get it quicker,” he said. “This is just a small way we can help do that.”
Additionally, Nichols said it’s the police department’s turn to return the volunteer favor.
“They support everything we do — Cinderella Ball; Badges, Bikes and Tikes; Halloween Safe House; DARE,” he said. “They are always there for us, and this is just another way for us to be there for them. This is a very, very small way for us to give back. Not only do we have some officers out there, but we have office staff, fire department out there, spouses, some that work for the electric department. It’s kind of an all hands on deck.”
While the crews lend a hand, they also gain valuable friendships, Nichols said.
“This gives us an appreciation of how hard these people work,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work to unload these 18-wheelers and they do it every day, multiple times a day. It is great. We’re making friends and their employees are getting to know us in a different light and (we’re) getting to know them. It is a win-win.”
Marcella Binkley, Seguin Walmart store manager, said the feeling is mutual.
“We have a very tight, close relationship with the police and fire department and several organizations, and we have the same respect,” she said. “They called us to volunteer to do what they can to help us. We appreciate everything that they are volunteering to do. Our associates love it. It’s more of a morale thing for them. It is amazing, they come in on their days off and things are a little crazy and they just brighten everyone’s days.”
