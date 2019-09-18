The accord between Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and the area property owners suing them has saved the lakes from being dewatered.
However, for some area businesses that thrive off the reservoirs, the decision to close the lakes until a safety study is conducted is a critical blow.
Among them is an institution that has called Lake Placid home for 28 years. Dubbed as “the oldest wakeboard school in the world,” McElhinney Wakeboard School has helped countless aspiring wakeboard enthusiasts to pursue the sport with the help of owner Pat McEhinney.
“For the last 28 years, this area has been a hub for the sport,” McElhinney said. “This closing will ruin my business. I will move because I won’t be able to do it here anymore.”
GBRA announced just months after a spill gate failure on Lake Dunlap and three years after a failure at Lake Wood in Gonzales, that it would dewater the lakes due to safety concerns.
Their plan to drain the four remaining lakes — McQueeney, Placid, Meadow and Gonzales — came to a halt on Monday, the day the systematic drawdown was set to begin, during a hearing on a temporary injunction and a temporary restraining order filed by property owners.
The two sides came to an agreement that would keep the lakes full, but close them off to everyone — including the property owners and their visitors — pending the outcome of a safety study.
In the three decades McElhinney has operated his school, his spot along the banks of the Guadalupe River has attracted people from around the globe.
“Over time, this little school has gotten to be known worldwide where athletes hung out, not to mention the students from all over the world who would come here to train,” he said. “Even now, I have two girls who moved to Texas from Portland to train with me and they are about to go to Mexico to compete in the world championships.”
The closure of the lakes, if longer than the 30 to 60 days, as suggested for the study, has McElhinney weighing the option of relocating the school to Florida or California. However, no place can compare to home, he said.
“I can do this in so many different places but I love it here. I grew up in Seguin, this is my home,” McElhinney said. “My wife passed away 12 years ago, and I’ve stayed because I like it here. If I did move, it would be a chance for me before I get too old to go do something totally different. If this company wants to take my river, then if nothing else it will just set me off in a different direction. I don’t want to leave because it is nice here and I grew up here, but if they take the river I am not going to just sit here.”
Son’s Island is already taking the toll as their rentals were booked for the next month, Best Texas Travel Operations Manager Harrison Wood said.
“We’re going to be losing out on a significant amount in the next 30 days to 48 hours to close our business and contact hundreds of people that have reservations – it’s going to be very, very difficult for us,” he said. We’re likely not going to have many people who want to come out to Son’s Island without being able to recreate on the water. In fact, we’ve already received phone calls stating as such.”
Cancellations aside, Wood says the hideaway will now have to backtrack on clients who have booked future outings on the lakeside island.
“I’m not aware of one group that has come out to our property and not utilized the water,” Wood said. “So we are having to contact a lot of reservations that are currently outstanding to inform them of this. We have every single weekend going into October completely booked and we’re trying to navigate that right now.”
Red Beard Boats proprietor Chris Nelligan-Davis has an optimistic outlook on the closure, viewing the shutdown as an opportunity to grow his business.
“This is kind of a win for the people around here,” he said. “We’ve been fighting pretty hard for it. Although business-wise it’s a little tough, but I think I’ll be able to manage through it. I won’t be able to do business for a while so I plan on expanding by making a little convenience store on the water which can still be done as far as construction goes. The goal is to try and get something to cater to the lake folks.”
Nelligan-Davis says his hopeful outlook on the closure does not come without its costs and he has already lost out on potential clients.
“I started this business three years ago, and this was my best year so far,” he said. “As a property owner out here, the closing is a good thing for me, but it was also the worst-case scenario. If they did drain it, I probably would have transitioned into kayaks and paddleboards. I am fortunate in that I don’t have a bunch of bookings, but I already have turned away business.”
