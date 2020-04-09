Guadalupe County officials say two more patients have recovered from COVID-19, while a new case was reported on Thursday.
In the evening release, Guadalupe County said the newest case is in the unincorporated portion of the county and the person is at home in self quarantine, where they’ve been since being tested.
The newest case of the novel coronavirus brings the county’s total to 47 case, 32 of which are active and 15 total recoveries. One Guadalupe County resident who received confirmation of the illness is hospitalized in another county, officials said.
As of Thursday, Cibolo has 18 cases, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has seven, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County has six, Seguin has six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County has one, and eight live in the unincorporated county.
