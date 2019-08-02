The Matador Stadium Project is one step closer — and several million dollars less than projected — with selection of the contractor.
F.A. Nunnelly was the top choice of a review team and approved by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday night as the general contractor that will construct Matador Stadium.
“There were eight firms that responded to the formal bid solicitation,” Seguin ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Tony Hillberg said. “All eight of those firms met the bid requirements and we certainly appreciated getting to know each of them. They are all quality firms, so we had our work cut out for us.”
While not the lowest nor the highest bid out of the eight competitive sealed proposals the district received, F.A. Nunnelly’s bid of $12,749,000 to complete the project, almost $5 million less than the initially proposed $17.3 million, rose to the top.
A number of factors weighed in the district receiving bids well under budget, Robyn Popa, of Pfluger Architects and pb Group, said.
“I think all of the stars or the planets or the Gods were aligned to really provide the most favorable bidding climate for biding this project at this time,” she said.
Attributing factors include having a complete design, using the competitive sealed proposal delivery method, discussing cost saving measues and the construction climate, Popa said.
“We had some major discussions with district staff to go more with lesser costs systems,” she said. “The other thing I would say is there were certain items that we had budgeted for that as it turns out as the design progressed, we didn’t need.”
With almost $5 million realized in potential savings, Trustee Glenda Moreno inquired as to what will happen with those funds.
“We’re obligated under the proposition to spend the dollars in their entirety on the projects that were presented to the public,” Hillsberg said. “If we don’t spend the full $17 million on the stadium project, we still have several other projects.”
He explained that while the stadium project will come in under budget, other projects that were approved by the voters in the bond proposal may not.
“We hope that it will and we are optimistic that if have an architect that is diligent and thorough that we will have a good opportunity to do that,” Hillsberg told the board. “However, you don’t really have a savings in your pocket until a project is done and concluded.”
F.A. Nunnelly was also highly recommended by several former clients, Hillsberg said.
“They’re well known in the industry, our architects are familiar with them and have worked with them on other projects,” he said.
Nine staff members from several departments served as the committee that reviewed the eight proposals, which Hillsberg said was a difficult and arduous task, as all of the bids were highly competitive.
“We spent the course of two days and 10 hours interviewing respondents and discussing their proposals,” he said.” We reviewed their proposals individually on our own. At the conclusion of the matter, we graded individually, then we summarized that grading by way of average.”
F.A. Nunnelly is based out of San Antonio, however, vice president of operations Blaine Beckman said the scope of their work will go beyond the stadium and into the classroom.
Furthermore, he said the company is ready to build partnerships and get involved in the community.
“We’ve always identified Seguin as a community we’re a part of,” Beckman said. “We have multiple of our team members who live in the Seguin area and we want to be a contractor here that is known in Seguin for giving back to the community. This project we know is big for our community and we definitely want to play a major role and we are happy to be the chosen contractor.”
Which is something SISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez thinks is important for the district.
“They are willing to make an investment in the community that they are working in and for them to immediately express interest in partnering with our CTE program I think is going to set them apart,” he said. “We’re excited to take this step and really excited to partner with Nunnelly. They are eager to begin work on this project as I know our community is eager.”
The Matador Stadium project is just the start of the larger project approved by voters last fall. The approved bond package included an overhaul and renovation of Briesemeister Middle School, upgrades to Jefferson elementary, updated playgrounds at all campuses and various other smaller projects.
It will take several years before all of the projects will come to fruition, however, the foundation is set, Gutierrez said.
“It is a huge undertaking for a limited staff that we have in a district our size,” he said. “It is going to take an estimated four to five years to complete those projects. Now that we’ve got this underway, we need to start looking at AJ Briesemiester, Jefferson, the playscapes.”
