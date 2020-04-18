Burglars targeted a local subdivision for the second time in a week.
Several residents in the Village of Mill Creek found their vehicles were burglarized between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Seguin Police Investigator Lt. Lance Wright said.
“We believe it is the same people as the last time,” he said.
On Thursday, April 10, residents in the same neighborhood reported three vehicles stolen and several others burglarized.
One of the vehicles was recovered in New Braunfels on top of an ATM, the other two were later recovered in Austin, Wright said.
New Braunfels Police Department Public Information Officer David Ferguson said the stolen truck was found on top of an ATM in the 100 block of South Castell Avenue.
“The truck had been used to run over an outdoor ATM at the location,” he said. “The lock box remained locked and then the truck high centered on the ATM and was abandoned. When we found the truck it was still on top of the ATM.”
No money was taken in the incident, Ferguson said.
Additionally, the suspects appeared to have burglarized some vehicles in the neighboring subdivision of Mill Creek Crossing, Wright said.
Furthermore, a vehicle was reported stolen out of the Avery Park subdivision, Wright said.
“We believe there are several jurisdictions involved and investigating similar crimes,” he said.
Officers believe it is a crew of four to five people who have connections to the Austin area, Wright said.
Wright reminded residents to make sure all of their vehicles are locked, and take all valuables with them.
The investigation continues.
