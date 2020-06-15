Narcotics investigators working Friday night in Schertz arrested a woman and man who reportedly had drugs in a stolen car, authorities said.
The pair is believed to be involved in attempted drug trafficking and had a small amount of marijuana in a second vehicle the male had driven to the scene of the arrest, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said Monday in a written statement and interview.
“The dope was found underneath the seat in his truck,” Flores said.
Members of the Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit conducted an operation about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of the Interstate 35 North access road in Schertz, according to the written statement. Investigators encountered a woman in a 2019 Toyota Camry reported stolen out of San Antonio, the statement read.
Investigators found the pair in possession of $2,125 in cash and nearly 2 grams of meth, Flores said.
Narcotics unit members arrested 33-year-old Jillian Haywood and 29-year-old Jordan Statler, both of San Antonio.
The pair were booked into Guadalupe County Jail on charges of conspiracy to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance penalty group 1 more than 400 grams; and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Statler faces an additional charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
Haywood remained held Monday under bonds totaling $150,000, according to online jail records.
Statler also remained at the facility; his bonds totaling $165,000, according to the online records.
