A Seguin resident was displaced after a blaze ripped through a mobile home Wednesday afternoon.
No one was home and on one was injured when fire destroyed a trailer home about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Friesenhahn Road, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
While crews were able to put the blaze out in about 15 minutes, they are unable to stop the fire before flames did major damage, he said.
“It appears to be a total loss,” Teboe said.
The homeowner was out of town at the time of the fire, Guadalupe County Assistance Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton said.
“A family friend saw the fire and called 911,” he said.
Fire crews arrived to find the single-wide trailer burning, flames jutting from the building, Teboe said.
“When the Seguin Fire Department arrived, they found the home about 90% involved,” Houlton said.
GVEC was called to assist crews with a downed power line, Houlton said.
The Red Cross was called to assist the resident.
The Seguin Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
