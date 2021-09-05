Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of an 83-year-old woman reportedly shot by her 87-year-old husband, who attempted to turn the gun on himself, authorities said.
Deputies received a call for a shooting about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Admiral Benbow Land on Treasure Island in McQueeney, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki said.
“Deputies arrived and made contact with a complainant and learned an 87-year-old man said he shot his 83-year-old wife and had attempted to shoot himself,” she said.
Deputies found the woman’s body and detained the husband. While the man was not injured, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Skrzycki said.
The area was blocked off as deputies investigated the incident.
Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.
