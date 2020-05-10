Guadalupe County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19 and 70 recoveries as of Friday.
In the most recent update by Guadalupe County, the number of people recovering from the coronavirus is topping the number of new cases.
County officials confirmed three new cases on Friday, one of which was hospitalized and seven new recoveries two of which were hospital patients. The new cases brought the county up to 93 total cases.
Officials say Cibolo has 22 total cases, five of which are active; Seguin has 19, of which nine are active; the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, of which two are active; the unincorporated county has 14, of which four are active; the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10 and currently no active cases; the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six, and no active cases. There have been seven total hospitalizations, three active cases and four recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.