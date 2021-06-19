No one reported being hurt when a couple fell asleep in a car and the man driving crashed the sedan into the side of a house in Seguin.
Police were called to the area about 5:05 p.m. and cited the driver for three infractions. The driver was a 30-year-old Seguin man and his passenger was a 23-year-old Seguin woman, Seguin Police Department Traffic Officer Gerry Guerrero said.
“Apparently, he said he fell asleep at the wheel,” Guerrero said. “She said she was asleep on the passenger side.”
The man went straight into the side of the house. The car and home suffered some damage but nothing catastrophic. However, city investigators were expected to visit the home and assess damage to it, Guerrero said.
The crash happened at the corner of Sycamore and King streets. Neighbors said the elderly couple who live in the house were not home at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Acura TL received three traffic citations, Guerrero said. They were for driving with no driver’s license, driving with no insurance and failure to control speed.
