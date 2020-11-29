Tammy Ackerman has only driven a bus for Navarro ISD since the beginning of the school year.
However, one family found it in their hearts to give her an early Christmas gift, one that left the driver speechless and in tears.
As Ackerman was picking up children to take them to school before the Thanksgiving break, one parent handed her a card.
“When she handed it to me, she said, “the Lord put it in my heart to bless you,’” Ackerman said.
Not knowing what was inside, Ackerman thanked the parent, got the child situated on the bus and then went about her route.
It wasn’t until she got back and parked her bus that she realized how great of a gift she received. She opened the envelope and inside was a card saying, “I hope you have a wonderful holidays. The Lord put it in my heart to bless you.” In addition to the written words, Ackerman found a substantial amount of money inside. Ackerman declined to disclose the amount of money she received only saying it was a very generous gift.
“When I opened it and saw what was inside, and I just started crying,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Ackerman received gifts from students or parents; however, she said it was a present that stopped her in her tracks.
“I’ve gotten gift cards in the past, and gifts from my students,” she said. “Those are always blessings, but this was beyond.”
Ackerman first met the family at the beginning of the year, when the driver stopped to pick up the children. She noticed they were praying before they got onto the bus, and asked if she could pray with them.
“They came over to the bus, I didn’t step off the bus, and we stood there and we all prayed,” she said.
The year was a rough one for the Ackerman family. And having just moved back to the area, Ackerman applied for a job driving buses for Navarro ISD and was hired almost immediately, she said.
Navarro ISD Transpo-rtation Coordinator Kelly Hyde told Ackerman Navarro ISD was a special place.
“Our parents in this school district are very generous. They’re very kind, caring, loving people,” Hyde said. “However, something of this magnitude, I have not seen. We want the community to know that we love our parents, we care very much for their children. We have very, very special people in our community. To get a blessing like this is huge.”
However, times for the Ackerman family were still rough. Missing her two adult children, their significant others, and her grandchildren, Ackerman said she prayed for help.
“Two days ago, I prayed to the Lord because I need something and he gave it to me,” she said. “I prayed to the Lord and the Lord blessed me. This parent just gave me so much.”
Ackerman wants the family to know how grateful she is for the gift she received, and how much she loves the Navarro community.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” she said through tears. “Sincerely, thank you. The support that I get here is amazing. The whole district is wonderful.”
