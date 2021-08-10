A city of Cibolo councilman was arrested, jailed and released over the weekend in connection with a driving while intoxicated charge, according to online jail records.
Reginal “Reggie” Bone, 48, of Cibolo, was arrested on a single charge of driving while intoxicated, the records show.
Bone posted a $3,000 surety bond the same day and left the Guadalupe County Jail.
A spokeswoman with the city of Cibolo confirmed the arrest, but declined to comment further on the city’s behalf.
In a statement provided by the city, Bone apologized for his actions that led to the DWI arrest.
“Each of you in our community places an enormous amount of trust and faith in our city leaders,” Bone said. “As a father, and a leader in our community, I understand how sacred trust is and how easily it can be lost.”
The arrest was a failure on his own part, the councilman said. He promised to regain the community’s trust and do better in the future.
“Not only did I fail myself, but I failed my family and my community with my lack of good judgment,” Bone said. “Looking ahead, I promise that I will work every day to restore the trust I have lost, repair any harm I have caused, and continue to help the people of our wonderful community.”
Bone is not the first city representative to face legal issues while in office.
In 2019, a grand jury indicted Mayor Stanley “Stosh” Boyle on charges claiming he lied on an application for election. The indictment, handed up Sept. 5, 2019, listed charges of aggravated perjury and tampering with a government document with intent to defraud, a third-degree felony and state jail felony, respectively.
Boyle, who still awaits adjudication in the case, won re-election to keep his post in November 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.