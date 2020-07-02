Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a nearly statewide mask mandate as Texas scrambles to get its coronavirus surge under control.
The order requires "all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions," according to Abbott's office.
Abbott's order is effective 12:01 p.m. Friday.
This is Abbott's latest set of moves aimed at trying to get the virus surge under control in Texas. Six days ago, he ordered bars closed and reduced the permitted restaurant capacity to 50%, among other things.
This developing story will be updated.
(2) comments
Just to clarify, If you are in public without a face covering you are not a patriot you are a criminal stick that in your AR-15. Criminals are prohibited from wearing a mask. Further the BBQ control officers will be enforcing contact tracing finger printing anyone with sauce on their chin.
Confused as to the comment, ‘claxon’, what message are you attempting to convey?
