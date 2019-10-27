Now that the independent expert panel’s report is in and unsafe zones on the lakes have been identified, how enforcement of prohibitions on the Guadalupe Valley Lakes is the issue.
The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority board of directors took steps at a recent meeting to help get the job done. Directors authorized GBRA General Manager/CEO Kevin Patteson to negotiate and execute an agreement to purchase a patrol boat.
On top of that, the directors received information at the meeting that the Water Oriented Recreational District of Comal County will loan GBRA a boat to help with patrols on Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid and Meadow Lake.
“The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is committed to safety, and is assisting the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office by having boats staged and ready for use to patrol the prohibited and restricted unsafe zones on the Guadalupe Valley Lakes,” said Patty Gonzales, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority communications manager. “Parking the leased 22-foot Boston Whaler at Lake Breeze Ski Lodge in McQueeney, near the water, will be convenient for deputies for patrolling the lakes. Additionally, GBRA plans to purchase a boat for use on Meadow Lake.”
Last week, three experts chosen to inspect the remaining four lakes in the Guadalupe Valley lakes system provided updates on unsafe zones on three of them as part of an agreed-upon settlement that stopped GBRA from draining the waterways. The panel requested a 30-day extension to complete its analysis of Lake Gonzales.
The agreement came out of a pair of lawsuits filed against GBRA and its leadership after the river authority announced it would drain the remaining four of six lakes created by failing hydroelectric dams it owns.
After a dam spill gate failed leading to the draining of Lake Wood in 2016 and a similar incident caused the emptying in May of this year at Lake Dunlap, GBRA officials said the lakes were dangerous. Patteson said another spill gate failure was imminent, GBRA had no funds to replace the aging structures and someone could get hurt.
The only option was to drain all of the lakes, he said. Property owners sued to stop the drain.
A judge put the lawsuits on hold as the sides agreed that all recreation on the lakes would cease until the problem areas could be identified.
The experts identified those areas in a report, signaling the opening of the lakes to areas not deemed unsafe. GBRA released maps detailing the unsafe zones where recreation activities continue to be restricted or prohibited.
People conducting recreational activities in areas where they shouldn’t are apt to be cited. To make sure everyone is doing what they should be doing, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on the lakes, said Capt. John Koch of the sheriff’s operations division.
“We will still be out patrolling them and making sure everybody’s adhering to restrictions,” he said. “They’re not all the way closed.”
When the judge ordered the lakes closed, the sheriff’s office began enforcing the closures, Koch said. The GCSO has one boat for patrols but leadership knew that wouldn’t be enough with there being three remaining lakes in the county.
“When everything first went down about closing the lakes, there was some discussion about GBRA getting a boat and lending it to us so we can have more than one boat,” Koch said. “But there really hasn’t been any discussion since then.”
His office hasn’t heard from GBRA officials about the boats coming the sheriff’s way, Koch said. Deputies heard early on that there was a possibility the authority would secure one or two boats for patrol.
But that was early on and he had heard no more of it as of Friday, the captain said.
“There’s been no discussion with the sheriff’s office in reference to that,” Koch said.
The additional boats will be a welcome addition.
A contractor completed the task Thursday afternoon of putting decals on the Water Oriented Recreation District boat so people on the water recognize it as a lake patrol vessel.
GBRA had no firm timeline on when the river authority would buy the new boat. Discussions Wednesday at the board meeting provided some details about the vessel that might be purchased.
Directors gave Patteson permission to spend about $40,000 on a boat between 18 feet and 20 feet long. According to those discussions, sheriff’s deputies will operate the new boat on Meadow Lake, patrol Lake Placid with the sheriff’s boat and use the boat on loan from WORD on Lake McQueeney.
Until the new boat is purchased, either boat already available can be moved to and from either lake.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
