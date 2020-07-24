Authorities on Friday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County, including several at an area nursing home.
Of the 24 new cases, three were probable cases and eight were from a Guadalupe County nursing home facility, county Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said, adding that information on the nursing home facility was unavailable due to confidentiality regulations.
“DSHS is still delayed and backlogged with the information that is provided to our office,” he said. “Until they work through this backlog, most cases reported to our office will be recovered at the same time as being reported.”
As of Friday, Guadalupe County had a total of 1,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 active and 982 recoveries. The state currently had 651 cases listed as pending confirmation.
Pinder has said in the past and reiterated in his release Friday that the Texas Department of State Health Services has contracted with a company to help with the backlog. Working with the third-party vendor leads to large fluctuations in numbers, he said.
However, he said “real-time” reporting of numbers should occur once the department manages the backlog.
The state still had confirmed six Guadalupe County deaths related to COVID-19 as of Friday, while officials at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had reported 22 deaths at the facility, Pinder said. Not all of the GRMC deaths were of Guadalupe County residents.
As of Pinder’s Friday report, the Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels had two active cases and 107 recovered, while Cibolo had 1 active case and 126 recovered, Seguin had two active cases and 379 recovered, the part of Schertz in the county had nine active cases and 96 recovered, Marion and Selma had no active cases and five and 12 recoveries, respectively, and the unincorporated part of the county had three active cases and 241 recoveries.
DSHS confirmed 16 people recovered from hospitalizations. GRMC, on the other hand, reported 29 active cases at the facility.
Well the good news is only 24 people died Just a few in the care of nursing homes that patients were neglected. The great news is Covid-19 didnt kill everybody many recoveries will be able to replace dead nursing home patients. The economic impact may increase economic growth in the funeral services with stable income from patients. What we need to know is the progress of the County Health Department not how many were positive and didnt die. DO YOU HEAR ME KUTSCHER.
