Suspected infidelity reportedly sparked a domestic dispute that led to a Seguin woman knifing her mate, landing her in jail Sunday in, police said.
The victim went to a New Braunfels hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Seguin Police Department Investigations Lt. Lance Wright said.
“The wife stabbed the husband,” he said. “The male victim had a stab wound to his left upper chest area and a laceration to his left hand.”
Police responding to a disturbance call about 7:15 a.m. Sunday went to a home in the 600 block of East Rosemary Drive, Wright said. At the residence, officers found a man with knife wounds, he said.
Authorities talked to those involved and determined what they believed happened, Wright said. The woman was going through the man’s cell phone and didn’t like what she saw, he said.
“She found some text messages and pictures of another (woman) and became angry,” Wright said.
The suspect woman used a pocketknife to injure the man, he said.
Emergency responders took the 57-year-old man to Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels and police took the woman to the Guadalupe County Jail, Wright said.
Lisa Mendez, 51, of Seguin, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a date, or family or house member with a weapon, according to Wright and information posted on the Guadalupe County Jail website. Mendez remained in jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond, according to the site.
Police continue to investigate, Wright said.
