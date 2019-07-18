The city of Seguin’s manufacturing industry could see some growth in the near future.
Seguin City Council approved both an incentive package and tax abatement agreement to a company named CSP of Texas LLC following about a 20-minute closed-door session during a meeting on Tuesday.
“We approved an incentive package from EDC. It was a land grant incentive to CSP of Texas for a new manufacturing facility that’s been proposed here,” Seguin Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Schneucker said. “In addition, the city council also took action on a tax abatement agreement to CSP as well.”
No further information was given about the new project nor what exactly CSP of Texas is. However, Schneucker did say after the meeting a more formal announcement is expected in the near future, but he has no timeframe.
“All of this, of course, is tied to job creation and payroll benchmarks as well as construction start dates, operational dates as well,” he said. “We’re excited to move this project along and continue to work on it.”
The tax abatement was approved following a motion by Fonda Mathis and a second by Mark Herbold. Herbold also motioned to approve the incentive package while Penny Wallace seconded it.
During the meeting, the following items also were approved:
• awarding a revitalization loan for $100,000 from the downtown loan pool to San Marcos based developer Jason Howell for his restoration of the Hugo Starcke building;
• a request for annexation by the owner for two acres of land south of Cordova Road;
• the submission of a TCEQ Nonpoint Source grant;
• the sale of older city equipment that will be placed on a public online auction site;
• authorization for the city manager to sign an engagement letter for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30 for the financial audit with Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates;
• a professional services agreement with Half and Associates for a stormwater program;
• a 2.0% water rate adjustment and 7.0% wastewater adjustment;
• a pole attachment agreement with Zayo Group LLC for installation of communication facilities on city utility poles;
• an ordinance on first reading to create a tow-away zone along Eighth Street from Interstate 10 to the Union Pacific Railroad.
(1) comment
Here we go again with another "doing business as (LLC) company" and zero information. Who is CPS of Texas, the parent company, the product and manufacturing processes, and what is their reputation? The EDC needs to ensure that Seguin is not the last choice location for businesses. unwelcome elsewhere!
