Officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County.
In the daily update, officials said one person has tested positive for the coronavirus and no new recoveries have been reported.
“Today’s patient is at home and has been self-quarantined since being tested,” the release said.
As it stands, Guadalupe County has a total of 58 cases of COVID-19 — 33 people recoveries and 25 active cases.
As of Saturday evening, Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 10, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County two, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. One resident remains hospitalized.
(1) comment
There was a lady on the gazette facebook that quipped about an easter outbreak ending with laughing out loud lol. Was 5 enough? I think I'll still have compassion if you or yours are stricken, but there simply is no forgiveness for lack of tack. I recommend you check your box of chocolates.
