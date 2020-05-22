Nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Guadalupe County over a two-day period leaving the county with 127 total cases, 94 people recovered and 33 active cases.
The Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management released the new numbers Friday afternoon in a social media post.
“Multiple cases are in the same household,” read the Facebook post.
One Guadalupe County person remained hospitalized due to COVID-19, the post read. Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said active cases for the county amount to three in New Braunfels, six in Cibolo, seven in Seguin, one in the county’s section of Schertz, 13 in unincorporated parts of the county, one hospitalized, one in Selma and one from the Silvertree Nursing Home, also in Schertz.
Members of the public can find up-to-date coronavirus information at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus and at www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/ .
(1) comment
13 cases since in half a week. Sure hope the county emergency services isnt too overburdened to interfere with memorial day plans like the giant twister marathon and conga line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.