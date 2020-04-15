Guadalupe County Commissioners Court recently updated the policy granting paid time off for county employees dealing with the effects of the novel coronavirus.
The updates were necessary to fall in line with related federal guidelines, said Cheraun Blankenship, the county’s human resources director. The county amended its Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) Policy enacted March 19 to comply with the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, she said.
The county’s policy made special accommodations for employees in case they had to be tested, had come in contact with an infected person, needed to be quarantined and other COVID-19-related instances, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. He summed up some important aspects of the policy.
Simply put, Kutscher said, the policy gives every county employee fully paid 80 hours, or two weeks, of paid leave or sick leave related to the virus. Employees with hardships caring for children or family members in relation to the virus also could take an additional 10 weeks off at two-thirds their pay rate, he said.
“That’s one of the things we talked about very early in the middle of March, concern for employees and people in the community that would be working with schools closed,” Kutscher said. “How were they going to be able to take care of their kids? This does address some of those issues.”
During the commissioners court’s regular meeting when Blankenship reported on the policy and the court gave her direction on the necessary changes, commissioners discussed the possibility of employees trying to work the system. The majority, of course, would follow the rules but there were bound to be some who tried to take advantage, Kutscher speculated.
Due to their essential nature as employees, emergency responders — as defined by the federal labor department — are exempt from the policy, the judge said. He spoke with Sheriff Arnold Zwicke leading up to the meeting when the exemption was added to the policy and the sheriff fought for his employees to receive the same benefits as every other county worker, Kutscher said.
In the end, leaders determined the safety of community members hinged on emergency responders remaining on duty throughout the entire time of the pandemic.
Emergency responders are eligible for the emergency paid sick leave of up to 80 hours at regular pay, Blankenship said. They are exempted from the additional 10 weeks of leave at reduced pay but circumstances could change that for some, she said.
“In extreme or exceptional instances, it would be handled on a case-by-case basis with the employee and the department head,” Blankenship said.
The sheriff said he understands.
“I guess that’s the nature of the beast of the job that we do,” Zwicke said. “We have to make sure the job gets done and with the staff that we have, we’re going to make sure that happens. We’re here to take care of the residents.”
Not only did the sheriff understand, but so did members of his staff to include deputies, dispatchers and more, he said. He’s heard no complaints from anyone about the exemption, Zwicke said.
“So I believe they know what their job is and they have a job to do and they’re willing to do it, otherwise they wouldn’t be in this type of business,” he said. “It’s no different than the fire, EMS and all the hospitals across the nation. We’re at war and we have to take care of business.”
The sheriff and county judge’s conversations took place before the April 7 commissioners’ meeting and a couple days prior to it, Kutscher said. They tried to understand details of the policy and the federal act regarding COVID-19-related benefits, he said.
They also came to understand, Kutscher said, that in a time like this, having shifts of deputies taking off simultaneously, or having on duty only half a dispatch unit could lead to calamity. Excluding the essential emergency workers was a tough decision but one that had to be made, he said.
“We didn’t want to have to take that action in a sense because in one way it kind of sends the wrong message to law enforcement and first responders that they’re not getting the same benefits. They’re some of the (more) important people especially in these times to ensure safety,” Kutscher said. “But at the same time, they’re so important that we can’t afford to have those people out 10 or 12 weeks at such an important time.”
